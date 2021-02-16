Water outages, boil advisory for St. James Parish

Officials said the use of water is outstripping the ability of the parish to take water in and treat it.

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — St. James Parish will begin rolling water outages Tuesday afternoon as the consumption of parish water is exceeding its intake ability.

In addition, the parish is saying it will be under a boil water advisory until the systems can regain a normal balance and tests of samples can be conducted and results turned in.

The parish said that currently about 1,700 gallons of water per minute is being taken in for treatment with 1,900 gallons going out to consumers.

The parish said that at the current rate water plants will be empty and so parish-wide water outages are necessary, starting at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. The parish has already lowered the water pressure to customers, but officials said that water systems on the east and west banks aren’t capable of maintaining water outflow at the current rate.

Parish leaders said that the outages could last between 6 and 8 hours at a time.

Water outages will require a parish-wide boil water advisory until water systems have regained capacity and water samples are tested and deemed safe for consumption.

Temperatures overnight in St. James Parish are expected to remain above 28 degrees, minimizing the need for dripping water.

Residents are asked to do the following in order to prevent extended water outages:

• Do not drip water from faucets

• Do not fill bathtubs with water (this will require outages to last longer)