Water main break floods Carrollton neighborhood street

NEW ORLEANS — A water main break caused some major street flooding in the Carrollton neighborhood on Easter Sunday.

The water main break sent water rushing out of the ground and down the street creating a sort of mini-river near Audubon and Cohn Streets mid-day on Sunday.

A viewer sent a video showing the force and amount of water gushing out and down the street.

The cause of the leak is unknown at this time but it appears S&WB is doing construction work on the street.

This is the second water main to erupt a large volume of water in little more than a week.

Last Thursday, water gushed out of the ground after a vehicle hit a fire hydrant at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Perrier Street the night before.

It took Sewerage and Water Board workers several hours to begin repairing the geyser in that incident.