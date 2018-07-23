A program that helps people who can't afford their high electric bills, is being swamped with calls for help.

The New Orleans Council on Aging is getting as many as 50 calls a day from people who are getting behind on their bills.

They are seeing more people come in who can't afford their power bills, who have power bills that are much higher now due to air conditioning use, and more people coming in with disconnect notices because they have gotten behind on payments.

Ernest Harris, 82, got a power disconnect notice last week. He lives with his disabled wife in New Orleans East. Today he's come to the New Orleans Council on Aging because he is getting behind on his electric bills.

"Well, I had a disconnect notice, that's why I came here. I'm on Social Security," said Harris.

Entergy's program 'Power to Care' takes in donations from customers who want to help, Entergy employees, corporations and fundraisers like a golf tournament they sponsored in May. Then, the Council on Aging uses those funds to help the disabled and seniors, 60 and older who are on Social Security and can't afford their high bills.

"The bills are much higher. Looked like they done tripled. It's hard. It's hard for them and my heart goes our to them," said Iris Broussard, the Assistant Coordinator for the New Orleans Council on Aging, Power to Care program.

"The bills have been extremely high and a lot of people, the last two weeks, have come in with disconnected notices, or their lights are actually off. But this has been a real struggle for them this summer because it's been extremely hot and especially this month, we have a waiting list and every day we got like 50 calls for assistance," said Elise Hamilton, an Administrative Assistant at the New Orleans Council on Aging and the Supervisor for the Entergy Power to Care program.

Entergy says they never disconnect power during a heat advisory. The current high bills coming in now, are from the higher than usual temperatures in May and June, so that means the August bills will be even higher, including the past week's heat wave. The program can always use help in the form of donations.

"Those funds are being drained away basically helping people in need, so there's always, there's always a need," said Howard Rodgers, Executive Director of New Orleans Council on Aging.

Harris is getting some help today on the $464 he owes Entergy, but he worries about having no power.

"We wouldn't be able to cook or do anything," Harris said, in addition to suffering in the heat.

The New Orleans Council on Aging helps people in Orleans Parish, but other parish councils have similar programs. You have to call to schedule an appointment.

For more information on Entergy's Power to Care Program, click here.

New Orleans Council on Aging information can be found by clicking here or by making an appointment by calling 821-4121 ext. 124

Customers may want to sign up for Level Billing to help eliminate the spikes extreme temperatures can bring. Level Billing calculates customers’ billing history over the previous 12 months and allows them to pay an average amount each month.

Tips and links from Entergy on making your home or business more energy efficient are below:

Energy Smart :

Energy Smart is a comprehensive energy-efficiency program that offers energy-efficiency information and incentives to help New Orleans residents and businesses save energy and money. It was developed by the New Orleans City Council and is administered by Entergy New Orleans. Click here for more information.

- Save Money by Entergy:

This page offers DIY videos, room-by-room savings, a home-energy saving calculator and more to help customers lower their energy usage and save money on their energy bills. Click here for more information.

- Energy-efficiency articles at entergy.com:

This page offers a variety of articles on how customers can save money through being more energy efficient. Also, if they haven’t done so already, customers can sign up for the monthly newsletter that will deliver these articles directly to their inbox. Click here for more information.

Click here to read Entergy's Summer hot weather June 2018 news release

© 2018 WWL