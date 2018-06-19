Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security said more than 2,300 children were separated from their parents between May 5th and June 9th.

Last week, the department claimed it was just under 2,000 children, but that includes two weeks before the policy was in full effect. Undocumented residents in New Orleans have been watching this unfold in horror.

One woman, who Eyewitness News is choosing to identify as Jane, risked her life to come to the U.S. in order to send money back to her impoverished family in Guatemala. For her, watching the footage of ICE agents taking children from their parents hits too close to home.

Jane knows what it's like to come across the border seeking refuge. In her home country, she couldn't afford the cost of a visa.

"You have to pay around $150 and it's almost always denied," Jane said.

Her family was starving so Jane spent 20 days traveling from Guatemala to the U.S. Most of the people she was with died along the way.

"They would just leave the dead people behind," Jane said.

There was no water, no food and many made the journey on foot, wearing out the soles of their shoes. To Jane, it was worth risking her life to get to America to give her future children opportunities.

She now has three kids who were born and raised in New Orleans, but her heart breaks imagining the horror families from similar backgrounds are facing on the border.

"We are trying to escape from a lot of criminal issues in our homes and to have little prisons for kids in three different states is something that is unacceptable," Jane said, referencing the facilities filled with children taken from their parents along the border. Audio released from inside the facilities captured children screaming for their parents

"Children that are separated will be traumatized for all their lives," Jane said.

While the federal government says they're trying to crack down on illegal entries, Jane says people are forgetting that there are families, like hers, trying to create a better life.

"We are not being treated as humans," Jane said.

She hopes our country can remember why it was founded in the first place.

"We all deserve an opportunity," Jane said.

According to CBS News, two-thirds of Americans say separating children from their parents at the border is unacceptable.

