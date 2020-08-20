'We can make it up there' | Kamala Harris' nomination a victory for women of color

From the pandemic to the economy, Ancar said the U.S. is facing some very challenging times. She said to see Harris on this year’s ticket is inspiring.

NEW ORLEANS — The Democratic National Convention will wrap up Thursday night when Joe Biden accepts the party’s nomination for President, but his running mate has been making headlines of her own. When Kamala Harris officially became a vice-presidential candidate some women of color saw it as a call to action.

“It’s going to make us work harder. It challenged us to work harder and see that we can make it up there,” said Donna Ancar of New Orleans.

Ancar said the country needs a change of leadership. From the pandemic to the economy, Ancar said the U.S. is facing some very challenging times. She said to see Harris on this year’s ticket is inspiring.

“I love to see a lady with color come in, and she’s not only a lady with color because she’s got other background behind her,” said Ancar.

During her acceptance speech, Harris explained how her mother taught her to embrace the diversity in her background. Her father was from Jamaica. Her mother immigrated from India.

“She raised us to be proud, strong black women and she raised us to know and be proud of our Indian heritage,” Harris said of her mother.

It’s a heritage Rajender Pannu shares. She came from Punjab, India, in 1985 and now has several Subway restaurants in the metro area. To reach that point, Pannu said she had to overcome some discrimination.

“Abuses like ‘Go back to the country you came from’ and things like that — and sometimes I remember I was told ‘Oh you’re taking our jobs’ and things like that. No, we are not taking anyone’s job. We work,” said Pannu, a member of the Asian Pacific American Society in New Orleans.

The south Asian population is relatively small. In the greater New Orleans area, it numbers around 1,500. Nationally, it’s about 5.5 million, which is about 1.5% percent of the entire population in the U.S.

“We work very hard to be where we are today. All I can say is don’t give up,” said Pannu.

Geraldine Ferraro and Sarah Palin have run for vice president before, but in Kamala Harris, women like Pannu and Ancar see a different level of representation.

They certainly hope Harris’ campaign will achieve a different level of success than her predecessors.

