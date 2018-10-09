NEW ORLEANS – A man charged with fatally shooting a 31-year-old single mother in 2015 and burning her car with her body in the trunk was in court again Monday.

Last week, 33-year-old Thayon Samson pleaded guilty to manslaughter, second-degree kidnapping, obstruction of justice and solicitation of murder in killing on Lindsay Nichols of Des Allemands.

Monday, Nichol’s family and friends read impact statements and shared their grief. Her mom, Jolene Dufrene said she will miss her daughter’s blue eyes and phone calls about how to prepare food. Dufrene said it is going to be hard to tell Nichols’ 9-year-old son how his mother died.

“I am just at peace that we found justice for Lindsay,” Dufrene told Eyewitness News. “I am glad it is over.”

Samson was sentenced to 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole, probation or suspended sentence as part of the plea agreement, which was approved by Nichols' family, according the DA's office.

