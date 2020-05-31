'We go through this every single day;' African-American church leaders say people want equal treatment

Bailey said Floyd's death was brutal, but he also said police killing black men is nothing new. The trauma from those killings is something he deals with frequently.

Church leaders in the black community in New Orleans have been helping their congregations deal with the death of George Floyd and the demonstrations in his name.

Some of those church leaders have said police brutality, like the coronavirus, disproportionately victimizes African-Americans.

The killing of George Floyd is undoubtedly hard for Pastor John Bailey Jr. of Corinne Missionary Baptist Church and his congregation. Bailey told WWLTV the protests were a wake-up call.

"People around the world are seeing this," Bailey said. "They are seeing it's wrong, and we need to just take the necessary precautions and go about it the right way. Violence and riots are not the way. We can peacefully protest and get this done."

Bailey said Floyd's death was brutal, but he also said police killing black men is nothing new. The trauma from those killings is something he deals with frequently, he said.

"I am really upset about how long it's taken to arrest these people for doing this. It was murder," Bailey said. "Our people are really looking for justice. You know a lot of African-Americans — man, we go through this every single day. We are just tired of it. We just want justice for our people. For all people."

The president of the St. Bernard Parish NAACP chapter, Kevin Gabriel is also a pastor at Corinne Missionary Baptist Church. Gabriel met WWLTV's Paul Dudley near a free COVID-19 testing event.

The coronavirus has been more of a struggle for the African-American community, hitting it harder than others.

"We got to work together, and whatever happened out there, we got to work together to make sure justice gets done — you know — everybody being treated fairly," Gabriel said. "That's the only thing we have to live for — everybody treated fairly."

While the killings of Floyd and many others are frustrating, Bailey said his message at church this Sunday will be about hope.

"Keep the faith and don't give up, man," Bailey said. "It's going to get better. This won't always be like this. It's going to get better."

