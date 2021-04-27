We want your thoughts on race

Your answers will remain anonymous.

NEW ORLEANS — Talking about race is a hard and increasingly necessary conversation in America.

From stories about the attacks on Asian-Americans to the Derek Chauvin murder trial and the recent police killing of Daunte Wright, race is a topic that leads to heated conversations.

WWL-TV would like to know what you think about racial issues. In particular, we'd like to get your answers to the four questions below. We may use your answers in upcoming stories.

