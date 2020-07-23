Wear a mask for the chance to win $10,000

A local Krewe is rewarding people who wear a mask correctly with a free raffle ticket

NEW ORLEANS — The next time you put a mask on, you could win $10,000. Members of the Krewe of Red Beans are rewarding people who wear a mask correctly with a free raffle ticket. They'll be in different neighborhoods handing them out, and may circle back to an area more than once.

Krewe of Red Beans organizer, Devin De Wulf, has a mission to help New Orleans mask up.

"It's a tough time right now," he said. "It's hard to find the motivation to keep going and keep fighting COVID and we need to motivate people to keep going and keep fighting this thing and apparently mask wear is highly effective so lets just all do it."

It's why these days, you'll find De Wulf and other Krewe members going around the city unannounced, passing out masks to those who need one, and a raffle ticket to those wearing one. The grand prize? $10,000.

"That money comes from the Krewe of Red Beans' savings basically," De Wulf said. "Instead of saving it for a future headquarters which we had originally planned for, thought that it'd be a better use of money to try and help the city, help fight COVID. And I think $10,000, it gets a lot of attention. I think that's why we're probably talking right now. If it were $100 sweepstakes I don't think anybody would really care."

Tickets will be handed out randomly but will focus on areas with a high number of cases to try and help flatten the curve.

"I live in Bywater and the testing data here shows 2% of people have tested positive for COVID," he said. "But in other parts of New Orleans, in particular New Orleans East, parts of the West Bank, parts of Algiers, parts of Mid-City with the Latino population, it's up to 20% of people testing positive so that's a huge difference. I think we need to get really creative, think outside the box right now, and just side-step the whole political aspect and just make it fun and give that positive reinforcement to people, and who knows maybe it'll actually work."

The drawing will be held on August 4th. So for the next two weeks, keep your eyes open and your mask on, because, with 2,000 tickets, anyone can be a winner.

De Wulf hopes to have more drawings and says if anyone is interested in donating or sponsoring a raffle, they can go to maskupsweepstakes.com.

