NEW ORLEANS – Clues as to the location of a woman missing in Lake Pontchartrain remained scarce Tuesday as police called in homicide detectives to help investigate the case.

NOPD Commander Jeff Walls cautioned that while the case is being investigated as a homicide, it is still a missing-person case. The work of homicide detectives is to bring in extra resources and is standard in any missing-person case, he said.

Walls said police questioned 43-year-old Michael Farley, who was on the sailboat Good Humor when 32-year-old Sadie Thibodeaux was last seen.

Walls said Thibodeaux and Farley were dating.

He declined to say what Farley said when he spoke to detectives Monday afternoon.

The Coast Guard said it continued to search for Thibodeaux throughout the night Monday. A spokesman said there is not set timeframe for when the agency calls off a search.

Thibodeaux was reported missing after the 34-foot sailboat Good Humor was spotted Sunday near the Lakefront Airport. A dog and cellphones were on board.

The U.S. Coast Guard launched an overnight search and found Farley Monday morning.

Thibodeaux is from Baton Rouge and most recently worked at a law firm there and was also a fitness instructor in the city.

Monday, police said Farley and Thibodeaux were boating on the lake when “for reasons unknown,” entered the water.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.

