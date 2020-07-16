'We’re struggling' | Many American workers still need help dealing with impacts of COVID-19

“We’re the kind of people that aren’t going to ask for help. I never in my life thought I’d be filling out unemployment paperwork,” said Felicia Walters.

NEW ORLEANS — The emergency unemployment benefits that millions of Americans have relied on during the pandemic are set to expire at the end of July.

Federal lawmakers have been debating a second round of benefits, but the uncertainty surrounding the issue has been causing plenty of concern. Many Americans could probably relate to what Felicia Walters has been feeling.

“We’re the kind of people that aren’t going to ask for help. I never in my life thought I’d be filling out unemployment paperwork,” Walters said.

Walters lost her nursing job on the Northshore after contracting the coronavirus. That was back in April. Walter said since then, she’s received nothing in the way of benefits, and it’s not from a lack of trying to contact the labor department.

“They ask for something — boom, and they’ll get it. The only thing I haven’t gotten to do is speak with somebody on the phone. When I call there is no answer,” Walters said.

“It’s almost like fixing a plane while flying in the air,” said Wendy Manard.

Wendy Manard said the state and local labor departments have been overwhelmed in responding to the demand for benefits. A local attorney, Manard started a Facebook group that offers some legal advice and tips for people trying to navigate the unemployment benefits system. Here’s one of her tips if people who can’t get in touch with the labor department.

“I’ve advised those people to reach out via email to their local state legislative representative, and that has helped a lot of people get a call back from the unemployment office,” Manard said.

Sandra Kuhre is a designer. For 32 years, she ran a booth at the French Market. What a difference four months can make.

“It’s horrific because we have so much life there, and now it’s all empty,” Kuhre said.

For the past three months, the extra $600 dollars per week in emergency unemployment benefits have helped her tremendously.

“With this help, I’m still able to produce my merchandise and pay my bills. Otherwise, it would be impossible,” Kuhre said.

The French Market, like so many other things, is far from getting back to normal. Until that time, many people out of work will likely continue to need help.

“We’re struggling. There’s no other way to put it,” Walters said.

While many have been hoping for a second round of benefits, Walters is desperately waiting for the first helping hand.

