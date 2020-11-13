2 killed in explosion at VA medical center in West Haven

Officials report it was a steam explosion

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — State and local officials are investigating after two people were killed in a steam explosion at the West Haven VA Medical Center.

Officials are expected to provide more updates on the incident at 2 p.m.

Reportedly killed were a VA employee and a contractor. There were no reported transports to local hospitals following the explosion.

State Police said their Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit has been called in to help investigate with the local fire marshal.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie said in a statement:

“We received a report this morning that an explosion occurred at the West Haven campus of the VA Connecticut Healthcare System that resulted in two deaths in a non-patient care area. Neither of the victims were VA patients and patient care was not affected. Emergency personnel are on the scene. Our prayers are with the families of the victims of this explosion. More information will be provided as it becomes confirmed and available.”

Commissioner Thomas J. Saadi of CT Department of Veterans Affairs said in a statement:

"The Leadership and Staff of the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) are deeply saddened by the tragic accident at the Federal VA in West Haven and extend our condolences and prayers to the families of the victims and to our Federal colleagues who continue to care for Connecticut's Veterans."

Governor Ned Lamont issued a statement regarding the fatal explosion:

“State emergency management officials are actively working with local and federal officials to respond to the explosion that occurred this morning at the West Haven VA Medical Center and will continue to provide as much aid as necessary to conduct an investigation. Early indications are that this appears to have been caused by a steam pipe.

“At this time we can confirm that there have been two deaths, and our hearts go out to their families and colleagues at the VA center. This is a heartbreaking tragedy, and I have instructed our state agencies to provide full resources as the response and investigation continues.”

Congressional leaders have tweeted their sympathies to the victims and their families and prayers for first responders.

In a statement, Senator Richard Blumenthal said:

“It is sad day in America, as we continue to learn more about the incident at the West Haven VA this morning. Our hearts go out to the families of those individuals who have been impacted. As a member of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, I’ve been in contact with the director of the facility and will continue to remain in touch as more information becomes available. There must be a full and complete investigation as to what was the cause for this fatal, tragic explosion - our veterans deserve the best care, and the safest and most reliable work, always.”

I am following today’s developments from the incident at the VA hospital in West Haven, CT.



Praying for all who work and receive care at the VA along with their families, and the first responders who were on the scene.



I will continue to monitor this situation. — Jahana Hayes (@RepJahanaHayes) November 13, 2020