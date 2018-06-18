The West Nile virus has been detected in New Orleans, according to the New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Department.

A report received Friday, June 15, indicated the virus was detected in at least two mosquitoes collected last week. The agency did not go into specifics as to where exactly in New Orleans the virus was detected.

The NOMTCB stated that spray trucks will be treating the area and there are plans for additional treatment this week, weather permitting.

Residents can call 311 or email mosquitocontrol@nola.gov to report mosquito concerns.

