West Nile Virus detected in St. Bernard Parish: officials

ST BERNARD, La. — A mosquito sample from St. Bernard Parish has been confirmed positive for West Nile Virus, parish government officials said Friday afternoon.

The sample was taken from Meraux on Oct. 7, the St. Bernard Parish Government statement said.

Crews will spray for mosquitoes in Meraux on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Residents in areas where the threat of transmission has increased can expect education materials, the statement said.

Crews will also increase the number of traps to keep watch of the situation. They will also use chemicals to kill larvae of mosquitoes that are known to transmit the virus.

The West Nile Virus positive sample was taken from Zone 8 —that includes all of Meraux south of E. Judge Perez Drive between Mary Ann Drive and Docville Farms; north of E. Judge Perez between Maureen Lane and Meraux Lane.

West Nile Virus was also detected in Lafourche Parish, making the St. Bernard Parish detection the second in SELA in October.