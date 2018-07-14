New Orleans officials on Friday said West Nile Virus has been detected in Orleans Parish mosquitoes, but they sought to allay any fears by noting that there have been no reports of human cases of the disease.

West Nile Virus can cause serious symptoms in some people, especially those with a weak immune system.

The New Orleans Mosquito and Termite Control Board urged residents to avoid bites by limiting outdoor activities after dusk, using mosquito repellent and reducing standing water around their homes.

The board said it will continue to spray around the city. It also asked residents to remove clutter, including buckets, tarps and tires, that can hold standing water.

Residents can call 311 or email mosquitocontrol@nola.gov to report stagnant water or unattended swimming pools for inspection.

