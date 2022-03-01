Wharf fire in New Orleans under investigation

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters in New Orleans are investigating the cause of a wharf fire on Monday night. They say they got the call at 8:39 p.m. of a possible boat fire near the intersection of Patterson Road and Wiltz Street in Algiers. When they arrived 13 minutes later, a large portion of wharf was already heavily involved in flames. They say fire crews ran hose lines across the Mississippi River levee in an attempt to reach the fast-growing fire that was partially restricted by marsh and trees.