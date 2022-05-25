What are Louisiana's gun laws?

The gun law debate is back in focus after a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. Here's where Louisiana's gun laws stand.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — It's not hard to get a gun in Louisiana.

In fact, you don't even have to go through a background check in some cases.

How old do you have to be to buy a gun?

Federal law states that you have to be 18 years old to buy a "long gun," like a shotgun or rifle, even rifles with pistol grips like the AR-15. You have to be 21-years old to buy a handgun.

Does Louisiana require background checks?

Federal law also requires federally licensed gun dealers to perform background checks before selling a handgun through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).

That checks for criminal history, including domestic violence, as well as history of drug use or mental health disorder.

However, private sellers don't have to do a background check. That's what's commonly known as the gun show loophole.

If you buy a gun from someone without a federal license, say at a gun show, yard sale, or even online, you don't have to go through a background check.

Do I need a permit?

You don't need a permit to own a gun in Louisiana either. The only permit you'll need is for a concealed carry permit if you'd like to carry a hidden firearm on yourself.

How do I get a concealed carry permit?

To get one, you'll pay a $125 fee and take a basic safety class and a weapons training course taught by a certified instructor. In Louisiana, that's someone with police officer training or certified by the National Rife Association.

Even people with concealed firearms can't take them everywhere though.

According to Louisiana State Police, firearms are banned in:

Any school "firearm free zone" as defined in R.S. 14:95.6.

A law enforcement office, station, or building;

A detention facility, prison, or jail;

A courthouse or courtroom, provided that a judge may carry such a weapon in his own courtroom;

A polling place;

A meeting place of the governing authority of a political subdivision;

The state capitol building;

Any portion of an airport facility where the carrying of firearms is prohibited under federal law, except that no person shall be prohibited from carrying any legal firearm into the terminal, if the firearm is encased for shipment, for the purpose of checking such firearm as lawful baggage;

Any church, synagogue, mosque or similar place of worship; See RS 40:1379.3 (U)

A parade or demonstration for which a permit is issued by a governmental entity;

Any portion of the permitted area of an establishment that has been granted a Class A-General retail permit, as defined in Part II of Chapter 1 or Part II of Chapter 2 of Title 26 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises.

Constitutional Carry

Louisiana's concealed carry law could change soon though. A bill allowing what supporters call "Constitutional Carry" would let anyone over the age of 21 carry a concealed weapon without a permit.

That bill passed the state house and is expected to be approved by the senate.

Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed a similar bill last year, but has not said if he'll do the same if it passes this year.