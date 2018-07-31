NEW ORLEANS - Hearing about the three lives lost and the multiple victims now recovering after Saturday's mass shooting angered District B Council Member Jay H. Banks.

"It made me sick and when I called the Chief and had a conversation, it got even worse," Banks said.

It's the reason he's strongly encouraging those who witnessed the carnage to come forward.

In a statement shortly after the shooting, Banks addressed what's commonly known as the "Code of Silence," not saying a word because of the threat you may be next.

Story continues under video. Can't see video? Click here.

"If you're afraid to come forward, I will not disparage you for that. The fact of the matter though is you can let police know this anonymously. And I strongly encourage...whoever knows to please tell," Banks said.

In a press conference Monday, law enforcement officials announced they're raising the reward to $25,000, but advocates say that may not motivate people to come forward.

MORE: New Orleans mass shooting: 'We need your help'

Tamara Jackson is the Executive Director of Silence is Violence.

"We've had records of witnesses and family members being targets of violent crimes because folks cooperated and shared information," Jackson said.

One of the most notable examples happened after the trial of convicted Central City Gangster Telly Hankton. Hankton was found guilty in the murder of Darnell Stewart, which happened in front of the Jazz Daiquiri and Lounge back in 2008. The same location as Saturday's crime.

MORE: NOPD believes deadly S. Claiborne shooting is gang related

The owner at the time, John Matthews, testified and was shot 17 times. His brother, Curtis Matthews, was gunned down just days after Hankton received his life sentence.

"The bigger question is what do we do? What do we do to keep people safe? What do we do so folks feel comfortable in sharing information," Jackson said.

Jackson wants people to share what they know, but she hopes more can be done to protect them.

"Money is not enough to keep you safe. And I think we need to get beyond that. It's not about a dollar. $20,000 may or may not be enough. $25,000 may or may not keep you alive. And individuals wanna live!" Jackson said.

Caresse Jackman can be reached at cjackman@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL