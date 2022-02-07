What happened to Janis Bullock?

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department is working with Mississippi Crimestoppers to figure out who knew or worked with Bullock in the late 1970s or early 1980s. Investigators say they have traced her to the Raceland area of Louisiana. In the past, Bullock worked as a waitress in restaurants, previously working at a truck stop in Pearl River County.

She was reported missing by her family and according to investigators, there is no indication her personal information has been used in decades. If living, Bullock would be 71 now.



Contact Mississippi CrimeStoppers with any information about Bullock by calling 1-877-787-5898 or downloading the app, P3 Tips. If you prefer to contact the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department directly, call 601-403-2542 and ask for Major Marc Ogden.