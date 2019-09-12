NEW ORLEANS — Saints fans exiting the Superdome were still frustrated Sunday afternoon with a game that came down to the final seconds against San Francisco.

"Im about to catch a heart attack," one fan said she was thinking during the game.

The 49ers won 48-46 in the high scoring game with a field goal.

"They scored too soon," one fan said about the Saints final touchdown.

"The refs need to do their job and this is the reason I'm wearing this shirt because they're supposed to do their job," one frustrated Saints fan said in her referee shirt.

New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson (52) celebrates his interception in the second half an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

AP

There were several houses divided in the dome.

"I have no comment," one Saints fan said next to his brother, a 49ers fan. "I'm heartbroken. I'm heartbroken."

"It's a house divided but we put up a good fight, a damn good fight and we're not giving up," a Saints fan said next to her husband, a 49ers fan.

They agreed, it wasn't easy watching the heated game next to each other.

"It was painful. I'm sleeping in the car tonight," the 49ers fan laughed.

Despite the tough loss in New Orleans, fans are hopeful the Saints will bounce back as playoffs are quickly approaching.

"Yeah. We lost but were going to get them next time. Yeah, we're going to get them, go Saints," one fan said.

"I love our team, you can't do nothing but love our team, this is just speed bump, we're going to go all the way," another fan said.