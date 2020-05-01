NEW ORLEANS — Saints fans in New Orleans and elsewhere are mostly mourning the end of a season that was a demonstration of the team's resiliency.

After losing quarterback Drew Brees to an injury as the season began, Sean Payton and the Saints put their faith in back-up quarterback Teddy Bridgwater, who won every game he started in.

After earning the No. 3 seed in the NFC, the New Orleans Saints lost to the No. 6 seed Minnesota in a wild card playoff game Sunday.

"Tip your hats to Minnesota," Sean Payton said during a press conference after the game Sunday. "They deserved to win."

Here is what some sportswriters are saying about the end of the Saints 2019 season:

