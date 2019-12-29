NEW ORLEANS — Through their performance in Charlotte, Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints demonstrated how they've earned a chance to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The Saints beat the Panthers 42–10 Sunday in their last season game, so the next time the Saints will play will be a playoff game.

The questions are when, where and against whom will the Saints play, but that won't be clear until the after the 49ers play the Seahawks in Seattle, Sunday night.

Until then, here is what some sportswriters from across the country wrote about the Saints victory against the Panthers

Saints win, 42-10, as Panthers keep digging for rock bottom in eighth straight loss - Scott Fowler, The Charlotte Observer

What we learned, what's trending and final thoughts as Saints wrap up 13-3 regular season - Luke Johnson, Nola.com

Saints do their part vs. Panthers, eye help from Seahawks to earn 1st-round bye - Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

NFL playoff picture as Week 17 unfolds: Patriots fumble first-round bye to Chiefs - Nate Davis, USA Today

RELATED: Saints bury Panthers; hope for help

RELATED: Drew Brees snubbed by NFL's All-Time Team, Tom Brady only active QB on the list

RELATED: Michael Thomas practices in full, Eli Apple OUT for Sunday's game

RELATED: Reports: Antonio Brown working out for the Saints

► Get breaking New Orleans Saints news, scores, schedule and injuries reports by downloading WWL-TV's FREE "Bless You Boys" app in the IOS App Store or Google Play.