What to do if your pipes burst?

NEW ORLEANS — So, you think you did everything you were supposed to do.

But your pipes froze and burst anyway.

Rodney Faucett, a master plumber at Natal, says it’s inevitable that someone will find themselves with a frozen pipe mess.

“In these raised homes, you’re going to hear water flooding underneath, or you are going to have almost no pressure all of a sudden in your piping,” Faucett said.

He says the first thing you want to do if you find yourself in that situation is to turn off your home’s main water valve.

“This is in the on position because it’s running with the pipe,” Faucett said. “In order to turn it off, you turn it crossways and that is off.”

And he says that’s really all you can do before calling a professional to fix the burst pipes – which can be costly.

“It really depends on the kind of material. It can typically range anywhere from a couple hundred dollars and go up pretty expensive,” Faucett said. “I’ve had some homes where one freeze happens; you’ll have a bunch more spring up. You won’t always know until you turn the water back on and start checking.”