NEW ORLEANS — For better or worse, so much of Christmas revolves around gifts. When those presents fall short and we decide to return them, that can make for some awkward holiday moments.

If we're honest, some Christmas gifts just don't work out.

According to some people we met today at Lakeside Shopping Center, honesty isn't always the best policy, especially when you have to return a gift from someone close to you.

"I would just pretend I would like it and the tell them that it didn't fit me too well and then exchange it for something else, and they might not be as upset with me,” said Dakota Tregre.

"It depends on how you phrase it. You don't say you love it, but you don't say you dislike it, so, that's the important thing,” Kevin Hubbard said.

So, what do you say in that situation?

"You say thank you, I really appreciate it," said Hubbard.

It's a delicate dance.

"It's easier said than done,” said Colin Anderson.

"Yeah, I feel bad because I don't want to ask for the receipt because I don't want them to think I don't like it," said Ella Whalley.

"Usually you should weigh the pros and cons, to see if it's worth hurt their feelings or not," said Anderson.

To avoid hurt feelings, you may consider going stealth. “If you don't tell them, they might eventually forget about it,” said Dakota Tregre.

Or you can follow directions from the Red Hot Chili Peppers and give it away.

"I re-gift it, give it to somebody else," said Ella Whalley.

In the grand scheme of things, the so-called dilemma of gift returns is a luxury.

Most of us are fortunate enough to have this be a problem.

And when you consider that, I don't think many of us would trade that in.

