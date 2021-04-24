Here's what's on Saturday's ballot

Eyewitness News will have election results once the polls close, on the bottom of your screen as well as on our app and WWLTV.com.

NEW ORLEANS — In addition to run-off elections for seats to represent Louisianans in Washington and Baton Rouge, Saturday's ballot will include tax millages and bond proposals for voters in St. Tammany, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, Lafourche, and Tangipahoa parishes — and Kenner.

Eyewitness News will have election results once the polls close, on the bottom of your screen as well as on our app and WWLTV.com.

Then at 10 p.m., tune in for live reports from both of the congressional candidates’ headquarters.

Here's a list of what's on the ballot for Saturday's election in the New Orleans area.

Louisiana's 2nd Congressional District Run-Off Election

Colleagues in the Louisiana State Senate, Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson have both run to represent Louisiana's 2nd District in the House of Representatives in previous elections.

Saturday, Louisiana voters will decide which Democratic state senator from New Orleans gets promoted to Congress.

The New Orleans-based 2nd District seat is open because Democrat Cedric Richmond left the position shortly after he won last year’s election to work as a special adviser to President Joe Biden’s administration.

Louisiana's Second Congressional District includes New Orleans and a series of communities on both sides of the Mississippi River, extending further north than Baton Rouge.

French Quarter Sales Tax

Voters will get the chance to vote for a sales tax for the French Quarter Economic District to fund supplemental police patrols in the French Quarter.

Louisiana House of Representatives District 82

The 82nd District's seat in the Louisiana House of Representatives was left vacant by former State Rep. Charles Henry, who abruptly resigned his seat in January for personal reasons.

Two candidates are running to represent the 82nd District, which includes portions of Metairie, Jefferson, and Elmwood.