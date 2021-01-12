What's on the ballot for Saturday, December 11th

Seven parishes in our area will have to go to the polls this weekend

LOUISIANA, USA — Jefferson Parish

Ambulance Service District No. 2 Proposition

Proposal for a new property tax for Ambulance Service District No. 2 in Jefferson Parish. The tax would not exceed twenty (20) mills, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2025. They estimate they'll collect $1,012,969 per year to acquire, construct, improve, maintain and operate ambulance service facilities in the District.

City of Westwego Proposition No. 1 of 4

(Street Lighting & Street Maintenance)

Proposal for a property tax renewal for the city of Westwego. The special ad valorem tax of two and one half (2.50) mills is expected to raise $170,000 per year, for a period of 10 years beginning in 2022. The money would fund maintenance and upgrades to the street lights, as well as street maintenance.

City of Westwego Proposition No. 2 of 4

(Park Maintenance & Lighting)

(Millage Renewal)

Proposal for property tax renewal for the city of Westwego. The special ad valorem tax of two and one half (2.50) mills is expected to raise $170,000 per year, for a period of 10 years beginning in 2022. The money would fund maintenance and lighting parks within the city.

City of Westwego Proposition No. 3 of 4

(Police Department)

Proposal for property tax renewal for the city of Westwego. The special ad valorem tax of 4.19 mills is expected to raise $285,000 per year, for a period of 10 years beginning in 2022. The money would fund maintenance and operation of the city's police department.

City of Westwego Proposition No. 4 of 4

(Fire Department)

Proposal for property tax renewal for the city of Westwego. The special ad valorem tax of 4.19 mills is expected to raise $285,000 per year, for a period of 10 years beginning in 2022. The money would fund maintenance and operation of the city's fire department.

Jefferson Parish Special Services District Proposition

(Unincorporated Jefferson Parish and Town of Jean Lafitte)



Proposal for property tax renewal for the Jefferson Parish Special Services District. The tax of 2 1/2 mills is expected to raise $7,847,740 per year, for a period of 10 years beginning in 2025. The money would fund the following:(a) one mill for judicial services in the criminal justice system;

(b) one-half mill for cultural and park facilities and programs;

(c) one-half mill to promote industry, trade and commerce by providing economic and planning assistance to business enterprises;

(d) one-half mill for programs for the elderly

Old Metairie Security Enhancement District Proposition

(Annual Security Enhancement Tax)

Proposal for an annual security enhancement tax for the Old Metairie Security Enhancement District. The tax on property in the district would be $780, and it is expected to raise $319,020 per year, for a period of 10 years beginning in 2022. The money would fund security enhancement services and equipment in the district.

Parishwide Proposition

Proposal for property tax renewal for Jefferson Parish residents. The tax of 1 mill is expected to raise $4,059.158 per year, for a period of 10 years beginning in 2025. The money would fund the following:

(a) one-half (1/2) of the tax will go to the Jefferson Court and Judicial Service Fund.

(b) one-half (1/2) of the tax would go to the Jefferson Community Park and Culture Service Fund, each splitting the funds equally.

More information HERE.

On Dec. 11, voters in Jefferson Parish will decide whether to renew two property tax millages that directly impact public safety and quality of life. This video looks at how criminal justice operations are funded by the millages. Early voting is now through Dec. 4. For more information, visit www.jeffparish.net/millage. #GeauxVoteJefferson Posted by Jefferson Parish on Friday, December 3, 2021

Road Lighting District No. 7 Proposition

Proposal for a property tax for Lighting District No. 7 in Jefferson Parish. The 5.46 mills tax is expected to raise $276,541 per year, for a period of 10 years beginning in 2025. The money would fund road lighting expenses in the district.

Read more HERE.

----------------------.

Lafourche Parish

Fire Protection District No. 8-A Proposition

(Parcel Fee)

Proposal for a parcel fee for residents within Fire Protection District 8-A in Lafourche Parish. The $75 fee would be for each lot and is expected to raise $26,850 per year for ten years, starting in 2022. The money would fund fire protection.

--------------------

Orleans Parish

Huntington Park Subdivision Improvement District Proposition

Proposal for a special fee for those who live within the Huntington Park Subdivision Improvement District (between Morrison Road on the north, Crowder Boulevard on the west, Huntington Park Drive on the south, and both sides of Benson Court located next to the Benson Canal on the east). The fee would not exceed $350 per year, for a period of eight years, beginning in 2022. It's estimated to generate $44,450 each year and would promote and encourage the beautification, security, and overall betterment of the Huntington Park Subdivision Improvement District.

Parishwide Neighborhood Housing Proposition

Proposal to continue a special tax of 0.91 mills in New Orleans, for a period of twenty years beginning in 2022. It's expected to generate $3,900,000 per year to fund a comprehensive neighborhood housing improvement program and provide affordable housing in the city.

Parishwide Public Library Proposition

Proposal to continue an ad valorem tax for the New Orleans Public Library System which has been collected since 1986. The 4 mills tax on property would be for 20 years and begin on 2022. They expect to collect $17,498,020 per year.

Races:

Sheriff of Orleans Parish (Marlin Gusman vs. Susan Hutson)

Clerk- Criminal District Court (Austin Badon vs. Darren Lombard)

Councilmember - District B (Jay Banks vs. Lesli Harris)

Councilmember - District C (Stephanie Bridges vs. Freddie King III)

Councilmember - District D (Troy Glover vs. Eugene Green)

Councilmember - District E (Cyndi Nguyen vs. Oliver Thomas)

----------------------------

St. Tammany Parish

Parishwide Proposition

(Casino Gaming)

Proposal to allow gaming operations authorized by the Louisiana Riverboat Economic Development and Gaming Control Act in St. Tammany Parish, at a site along portions of Lake Pontchartrain that are part of the Lakeshore Marina located south and east of Interstate 10 at Exit 261.

Read more HERE.

-------------------------

Tangipahoa Parish

Hospital Service District No. 2 Proposition

Proposal to renew a 5 mill ad valorem tax for the Hospital Service District No. 2 in Tangipahoa Parish. It will raise about $398,761.25 per year, for 10 years, beginning in 2022 and. It would fund hospital facilities within the district.

---------------------

Terrebonne Parish

Fire Protection District No. 7 Proposition

Proposal would replace a current property tax with a new one. This would levy a 20.19 mills tax on property for 10 years, beginning in 2022, for Fire Protection District No. 7. It would generate $1,133,000 per year and would fund fire and emergency medical service protection. The tax would replace an ad valorem tax of 16.15 mills that started in 2018 and was scheduled to run through 2028.

--------------------

Washington Parish

Bogalusa School District Proposition No. 1 of 2



Proposal would renew a property tax in Bogalusa of 12 mills for 10 years, starting in 2023. This should raise about $1,251,000 per year to fund salaries and benefits to employees of the Bogalusa School Board.

Bogalusa School District Proposition No. 2 of 2

(Millage Renewal)