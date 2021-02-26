x
Here's where you can get a COVID vaccine in New Orleans, but you'll have to make an appointment first

If you're eligible under the most recent COVID-19 vaccine requirements, here's a list of places to get the COVID vaccine for New Orleans residents.

Like the rest of the country, Louisiana's Department of Health has limited access to the COVID vaccine to parts of the population whose inoculation is a priority — until more doses come in.

If you're eligible under the most recent COVID-19 vaccine requirements, here's a list of places to get the COVID vaccine for New Orleans residents, from LDH's page on Feb. 25. Some sites are not in New Orleans.

For more locations visit https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine-locations/

Orleans Parish

