Here's where you can get a COVID vaccine in New Orleans, but you'll have to make an appointment first

NEW ORLEANS —
Like the rest of the country, Louisiana's Department of Health has limited access to the COVID vaccine to parts of the population whose inoculation is a priority — until more doses come in.
If you're eligible under the most recent COVID-19 vaccine requirements, here's a list of places to get the COVID vaccine for New Orleans residents, from LDH's page on Feb. 25. Some sites are not in New Orleans.
For more locations visit https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine-locations/
Orleans Parish
- Walmart Pharmacy #5722 ‐ Harvey 3265 Manhattan Boulevard Harvey https://www.walmart.com/covidvaccine (504) 366‐5711
- Baptist Community Health Services ‐ St. Claude 4209 St. Claude Avenue New Orleans https://bchsnola.org/ (504) 533‐4999
- Broad Avenue Pharmacy 1400 N Broad Street New Orleans https://www.broadavenuepharmacy.com (504) 309‐4384
- Orleans Castellon Pharmacy 8232 Oak Street New Orleans https://www.castellonrx.com (504) 866‐3784
- Charbonnet Family Pharmacy ‐ Lagniappe #5 7211 Regent Street New Orleans https://www.charbonnetrx.com/ (504) 309‐2449
- City of New Orleans ‐ Xavier University Fitness Center 982 S Clark Street New Orleans https://ready.nola.gov/getvaccine 311
- Colistics Pharmacy 3361 General DeGaulle Drive New Orleans https://www.colisticspharmacy.com (504) 361‐5650
- Crescent City Pharmacy 2240 Simon Bolivar Avenue New Orleans https://crescentcitypharmacy.com/locations (504) 267‐4100
- CrescentCare Elysian Fields 1631 Elysian Fields Avenue New Orleans https://crescentcarehealth.org/ (504) 821‐2601
- CVS Pharmacy #0167 4401 S Claiborne Avenue New Orleans https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid‐19‐vaccine
- DePaul Community Health Centers ‐ Carrollton 3201 S Carrollton Avenue New Orleans https://www.dcsno.org (504) 207‐3060
- Drs. Combs and Lutz 2622 Jena Street New Orleans https://www.combsandlutz.com/ (504) 895‐0361
- Excelth Family Health ‐ Algiers 4422 General Meyer Avenue New Orleans https://www.excelth.com/algiers‐family‐health (504) 526‐1179
- General Meyer Pharmacy 3510 General Meyer Avenue New Orleans (504) 872‐9882
- H & W Drug Store 7240 Crowder Boulevard New Orleans https://www.hwdrugs.com (504) 244‐1809
- H & W Drug Store 4 1522 St. Bernard Avenue New Orleans https://www.hwdrugs.com (504) 582‐9053
- Ken's Pharmacy 4626 Alcee Fortier Boulevard New Orleans (504) 254‐8989
- Marrero Parish Health Unit 14001 Dwyer Boulevard New Orleans (504) 349‐8802
- Med‐Pro Pharmacy 3601 St. Claude Avenue New Orleans (504) 322‐2200
- Michoud Pharmacy 4646 Michoud Boulevard New Orleans https://michoudpharmacy.com/contact/ (504) 435‐1422
- New Orleans East Hospital 5620 Read Boulevard New Orleans https://www.noehospital.org (504) 592‐6628
- Noela Health Care Center 13085 Chef Menteur Highway New Orleans https://www.noelachc.org/contact/ (504) 255‐8665
- Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Baptist 2820 Napoleon Aveune New https://www.ochsner.org/vaccine 1‐844‐888‐2772
- Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Lake
- Terrace 1532 Robert E Lee Boulevard New Orleans https://www.ochsner.org/vaccine 1‐844‐888‐2772
- Paisley Family Medical Center 4747 Earhart Boulevard New Orleans https://www.paisleymedical.org (504) 962‐9705
- Premium Care Medical Center 3570 Holiday Drive New Orleans http://www.premiumcaremc.com/
- Primary Care Plus ‐ Napoleon 2633 Napoleon Avenue New Orleans https://primarycareplus.com/locations/primary‐care‐plusnapoleon/ (504) 897‐3305
- Primary Care Plus ‐ North Broad 1215 North Broad Street New Orleans https://primarycareplus.com/locations/new‐orleans‐northbroad/ (504) 620‐0600
- St. Bernard Drugs LLC #3 10200 Chef Menteur Highway New Orleans https://www.stbernarddrugs.com/contact‐us (504) 242‐1100
- St. Thomas Community Health Center ‐ Magazine Street 1936 Magazine Street New Orleans https://www.stthomaschc.org/locations/donald‐t‐erwincenter/ (504) 529‐5558
- The Urgent Care ‐ MidCity 231 N Carrollton Avenue New Orleans https://www.theurgentcare.com/covid‐19‐vaccine/ (504) 370‐2273
- Tien's Pharmacy 4623 Alcee Fortier Boulevard New Orleans Email tiensrx@gmail.com (504) 254‐9034
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinic 1415 Tulane Avenue New Orleans (504) 988‐1001
- University Medical Center New Orleans 2000 Canal Street New Orleans https://www.umcno.org (504) 702‐3000
- Urgent Care Eleven 3218 St. Claude Avenue New Orleans https://www.urgentcareeleven.com (504) 324‐7790
- Walmart Pharmacy #3167 ‐ New Orleans 4301 Chef Menteur Highway New Orleans https://www.walmart.com/covidvaccine (504) 434‐6078
- Walmart Pharmacy #5022 ‐ New Orleans 1901 Tchoupitoulas Steet New https://www.walmart.com/covidvaccine (504) 522‐6959
- Walmart Pharmacy #912 ‐ New Orleans 6000 Bullard Avenue New Orleans https://www.walmart.com/covidvaccine (504) 434‐6269
- Alario Center 2000 Segnette Boulevard Westwego https://www.walmart.com/covidvaccine (504) 518‐4020
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.