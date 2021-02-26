Here's where you can get a COVID vaccine in New Orleans, but you'll have to make an appointment first

If you're eligible under the most recent COVID-19 vaccine requirements, here's a list of places to get the COVID vaccine for New Orleans residents.

NEW ORLEANS — Like the rest of the country, Louisiana's Department of Health has limited access to the COVID vaccine to parts of the population whose inoculation is a priority — until more doses come in.

If you're eligible under the most recent COVID-19 vaccine requirements, here's a list of places to get the COVID vaccine for New Orleans residents, from LDH's page on Feb. 25. Some sites are not in New Orleans.

For more locations visit https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine-locations/

Orleans Parish

Walmart Pharmacy #5722 ‐ Harvey 3265 Manhattan Boulevard Harvey https://www.walmart.com/covidvaccine (504) 366‐5711

Baptist Community Health Services ‐ St. Claude 4209 St. Claude Avenue New Orleans https://bchsnola.org/ (504) 533‐4999

Broad Avenue Pharmacy 1400 N Broad Street New Orleans https://www.broadavenuepharmacy.com (504) 309‐4384

Orleans Castellon Pharmacy 8232 Oak Street New Orleans https://www.castellonrx.com (504) 866‐3784

Charbonnet Family Pharmacy ‐ Lagniappe #5 7211 Regent Street New Orleans https://www.charbonnetrx.com/ (504) 309‐2449

City of New Orleans ‐ Xavier University Fitness Center 982 S Clark Street New Orleans https://ready.nola.gov/getvaccine 311

Colistics Pharmacy 3361 General DeGaulle Drive New Orleans https://www.colisticspharmacy.com (504) 361‐5650

Crescent City Pharmacy 2240 Simon Bolivar Avenue New Orleans https://crescentcitypharmacy.com/locations (504) 267‐4100

CrescentCare Elysian Fields 1631 Elysian Fields Avenue New Orleans https://crescentcarehealth.org/ (504) 821‐2601

CVS Pharmacy #0167 4401 S Claiborne Avenue New Orleans https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid‐19‐vaccine

DePaul Community Health Centers ‐ Carrollton 3201 S Carrollton Avenue New Orleans https://www.dcsno.org (504) 207‐3060

Drs. Combs and Lutz 2622 Jena Street New Orleans https://www.combsandlutz.com/ (504) 895‐0361

Excelth Family Health ‐ Algiers 4422 General Meyer Avenue New Orleans https://www.excelth.com/algiers‐family‐health (504) 526‐1179

General Meyer Pharmacy 3510 General Meyer Avenue New Orleans (504) 872‐9882

H & W Drug Store 7240 Crowder Boulevard New Orleans https://www.hwdrugs.com (504) 244‐1809

H & W Drug Store 4 1522 St. Bernard Avenue New Orleans https://www.hwdrugs.com (504) 582‐9053

Ken's Pharmacy 4626 Alcee Fortier Boulevard New Orleans (504) 254‐8989

Marrero Parish Health Unit 14001 Dwyer Boulevard New Orleans (504) 349‐8802

Med‐Pro Pharmacy 3601 St. Claude Avenue New Orleans (504) 322‐2200

Michoud Pharmacy 4646 Michoud Boulevard New Orleans https://michoudpharmacy.com/contact/ (504) 435‐1422

New Orleans East Hospital 5620 Read Boulevard New Orleans https://www.noehospital.org (504) 592‐6628

Noela Health Care Center 13085 Chef Menteur Highway New Orleans https://www.noelachc.org/contact/ (504) 255‐8665

Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Baptist 2820 Napoleon Aveune New https://www.ochsner.org/vaccine 1‐844‐888‐2772

Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Lake

Terrace 1532 Robert E Lee Boulevard New Orleans https://www.ochsner.org/vaccine 1‐844‐888‐2772

Paisley Family Medical Center 4747 Earhart Boulevard New Orleans https://www.paisleymedical.org (504) 962‐9705

Premium Care Medical Center 3570 Holiday Drive New Orleans http://www.premiumcaremc.com/

Primary Care Plus ‐ Napoleon 2633 Napoleon Avenue New Orleans https://primarycareplus.com/locations/primary‐care‐plusnapoleon/ (504) 897‐3305

Primary Care Plus ‐ North Broad 1215 North Broad Street New Orleans https://primarycareplus.com/locations/new‐orleans‐northbroad/ (504) 620‐0600

St. Bernard Drugs LLC #3 10200 Chef Menteur Highway New Orleans https://www.stbernarddrugs.com/contact‐us (504) 242‐1100

St. Thomas Community Health Center ‐ Magazine Street 1936 Magazine Street New Orleans https://www.stthomaschc.org/locations/donald‐t‐erwincenter/ (504) 529‐5558

The Urgent Care ‐ MidCity 231 N Carrollton Avenue New Orleans https://www.theurgentcare.com/covid‐19‐vaccine/ (504) 370‐2273

Tien's Pharmacy 4623 Alcee Fortier Boulevard New Orleans Email tiensrx@gmail.com (504) 254‐9034

Tulane University Hospital and Clinic 1415 Tulane Avenue New Orleans (504) 988‐1001

University Medical Center New Orleans 2000 Canal Street New Orleans https://www.umcno.org (504) 702‐3000

Urgent Care Eleven 3218 St. Claude Avenue New Orleans https://www.urgentcareeleven.com (504) 324‐7790

Walmart Pharmacy #3167 ‐ New Orleans 4301 Chef Menteur Highway New Orleans https://www.walmart.com/covidvaccine (504) 434‐6078

Walmart Pharmacy #5022 ‐ New Orleans 1901 Tchoupitoulas Steet New https://www.walmart.com/covidvaccine (504) 522‐6959

Walmart Pharmacy #912 ‐ New Orleans 6000 Bullard Avenue New Orleans https://www.walmart.com/covidvaccine (504) 434‐6269

Alario Center 2000 Segnette Boulevard Westwego https://www.walmart.com/covidvaccine (504) 518‐4020

