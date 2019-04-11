If you missed the Po-boy Festival, there should be two questions on your mind: Who had the best po-boy? And where can I get it?
Let's cut to the chase. Here are this year's winners, as reported by NOLA.com/The New Orleans Advocate:
BEST OF THE FEST
Miss Dee's -- Crabmeat and Fried Fish Po-boy
BEST SEAFOOD
Miss Dee's -- Crabmeat and Fried Fish Po-boy
BEST PORK
Gulf Taco -- Belly of the Beast
BEST BEEF
Gonzo's -- Smoked Brisket Po-boy
BEST CHICKEN
Southern's -- Nashville Hot
BEST SPECIALTY
Seither's Seafood -- Voodoo Fish & Chips Po-boy
This year's Po-Boy Festival packed more than 60 kinds of sandwiches onto Oak Street for thousands of hungry people.
A panel of judges, including Meteorologist Chris Franklin, chose this year's winners.