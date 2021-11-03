Bumper left behind following hit-and-run crash in Covington

Officers say the driver of the vehicle that fled probably didn’t realize that he or she left behind their entire front bumper.

COVINGTON, La. — Officers with the Covington Police Department would like to speak to the driver who owns a bumper left behind following a hit-and-run crash.

It happened Tuesday morning. Officers say the driver of the vehicle that fled probably didn’t realize that he or she left behind their entire front bumper.

"We are sure the driver would love to have their bumper back. If so, contact CPD so we can help accommodate," they wrote on their social media page.