Tuesday's story of a cement truck falling through a sinkhole has now some wondering how stable the ground in the French Quarter really is.

"On this street and so many streets in the Quarter it had been sinking in areas and pulling down the coping that is along the gutter," French Quarter resident Bill Bertrand said.

When Bertrand came home Tuesday and saw a cement truck had fallen through a sinkhole in front of his door, he wasn't surprised.

"Apparently underground there are some drainage pipes that are broken," Bertrand said.

On Wednesday, crews have been digging to get closer to the root of the problem.

"This shows me that there's a drain line basically running under the curb."

Structural engineer H.J. Bosworth, the director of research at Levees.org, followed the sewer and drain panels on the street to what crews have exposed; respectively it's the sewer and drain line, and the latter is the one that has been compromised.

"What we have here is probably a 24-inch line, probably something about this big in diameter and over time has failed, what happens when a drain line fails is that the top of it will cave in," Bosworth explained.

Then when something as heavy as a cement truck rolls through, it can easily get stuck.

"In all likelihood if you have one concrete pipe that's compromised that had a hole in it that is allowing dirt to fall into it and undermine the street it's probably not just happening here, it's happening everywhere," Bosworth explained.

Now the French Quarter has some of the oldest pipes in the city and that may be why. If you take a four-block walk around Ursulines and Burgundy, residents note there are several other sinking sites.

"A big water plume up in the air," amateur pilot Kenny Bellau said.

Bellau helped capture the sinkhole Wednesday afternoon, and it turns out, it is the second sinkhole he's captured in just a couple of weeks. But how to address the problem?

"Everywhere that the infrastructure is old we need to pay attention to. We could have drain pipes that crumble," Bosworth answered.

While it's no secret the infrastructure is aging, the bigger issue at hand may be, how will the City ever catch up on repairs?

"Unless you know it's corrected, we are going to, you know, sink," Bertrand noted.

Eyewitness News reached out the City of New Orleans as well as the Sewerage and Water Board, as of the story airing, we have yet to hear back.

