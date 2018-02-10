TERRYTOWN - Asahd Mahamedi says 29-year-old Mohamed Mezlini was his link to his home country. A friend, who felt like a brother.

"Whenever I see him I remember my family. I remember my friends, he's the only friend from Tunisia I have here," Mahamedi said.

Mahamedi remembers having coffee with Mezlini just hours before he was found brutally beaten.

"We started speaking about soccer, and his favorite soccer team in Tunisia. Around 10:30, he left and I said all right, I'll call him tomorrow," Mahamedi said.

That call never happened.

Investigators says shortly after 3:00 p.m. on September 8th, Mezlini was found unresponsive at a strip mall 93 Terry Parkway in Terrytown. Authorities say Mezlini suffered from multiple injuries caused from blunt force trauma. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

"I was not there on the scene, but from articles and the way they found him, like duct tape all around his body. Duct tape all around all of his mouth and face," Mahamedi said.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office says Mezlini died of asphyxia by strangulation and smothering, classifying his death as a homicide.

Investigators immediately arrested Yazan Omar, 17, of Harvey for attempted second degree murder. His brother, 40 year old Saleh Omar fled the country.

Family friends tell Eyewitness News Mezlini worked for Omar 2 1/2 years ago.

The U.S. Marshal's office announced this weekend they found Omar in Panama City, Panama.

"Mr. Omar came into our custody September 26th," Milton Ramirez, Deputy with the US Marshals Service said.

Investigators say numerous leads led them to the Central American country.

"Criminals believe they can get away, but no matter where they run and hide, our investigators are always there to do the people's work and bring them to justice," Ramirez said.

Mahamedi can't understand how someone could've hurt his dear friend.

"I'm still asking that question. Why! Why did he do that to him," Mahamedi said.

With these suspects now in custody, he is praying that justice prevails.

"We'll make sure to do our best to make sure that guy rots in jail," Mahamedi said.

Mezlini was married. His friend said Mezlini wanted to have children some day.

Mahamedi also says Mezlini currently worked full time as an Uber Driver so he does not understand how and why Omar could do this.

Omar is currently being held in Miami and will be flown back to Jefferson Parish. No word on when that will take place.

Caresse Jackman can be reached at cjackman@wwltv.com.

