Metairie wig maker has world-wide following, booming business

NEW ORLEANS — Nhat-Thuy Tran Calix, who goes by Tiffani, is helping people find confidence one wig at a time and changing people's look which for some, quickly changes their outlook on life.

“Hair loss is very normal, but it is not normalized. So that's why I'm trying to put the word out there that it's ok, there are a lot of women going thru the same thing,” owner of Wigs By Tiffani, Nhatthuy Tiffani Tran Calix says.

It's estimated that more than 50% of women will experience noticeable hair loss at some point in their lives. Tiffani experienced it herself after her 3rd child with postpartum hair loss. She owned a salon and found the condition affected her work.

“I wouldn't want to go to a salon and trust someone who didn't have good hair -- to do my hair, so I started looking into hair pieces and alternative hair and started wearing different brands,” Tran Calix says.

However, as a hairdresser, Tiffani was always tweaking the pieces. After a while, she decided she could make her own. She ended up making a wig that made her feel great about herself again -- but she wondered if people knew her secret.

“I finally did a post where I was like hey this is what I'm going thru I have postpartum hair loss no one knows. It looks so realistic... told them about it and everyone was like OMG I had no idea it was a wig.”

That post was a turning point in Tiffani's life when requests started pouring in and soon after Tiffani had a full-fledged side hustle making wigs out of her kitchen.

“It became so much to where I had to decide like are you going to do this and jump into this not knowing how it's going to be or do you want to stay in the salon and be safe.”

After 14 years as a hairdresser, and 11 years owning a salon, Tiffani took a chance and started Wigs by Tiffani.

In 2019 Tiffani took her assistant from the salon and started making wigs out of a rented apartment.

Now, she has a 10-person team, and Wigs By Tiffani is in the process of moving into a second studio which is 3500 square feet.

Her studio is in Metairie, but her business is global thanks to social media.

“People love videos where you make someone cry happy tears. When it went viral, I thought that's cool I didn't know what a significant difference that would make.”

Interviews, articles, mentions in Forbes, Fox News, CBS, ABC, the New York Post, and People Magazine -- shout-outs from A-list celebrities like Jennifer Garner, Viola Davis, Michelle Pfifer, and Jennifer Love Hewitt helped grow her social media presence to nearly half a million followers.

“Something new happens every day, I'm just looking forward to it you know so it is very surreal, I thank... I'm just thankful every day and without my clients, I wouldn't be here so I try to give back to them as much as I can because of everything they've given me.”

And that's the best part of this story: Tiffani was getting so many requests for wigs for children, a product she didn't even offer. Eventually, she figured out how to make them, but she didn't feel right selling them to children in need. So, she vowed to create and donate 5 children's wigs per month -- completely free of charge. Along the way, other people wanted to help, and the donations have been generous.

“I think since we started that and the kids’ wigs have been in the works for about 2 years, we've probably made about 150 or 200 wigs for free so far.”

Klara is a child with Down Syndrome who suffers from alopecia. The 10-year-old is non-verbal, but you can 'see' her excitement over her new wig.

“It reminds you to pay attention to people and what they're saying without saying anything,” Tran Calix says.

Tiffani has also started a college scholarship for people in the hair loss world by offering a $10,000 scholarship twice a year. She'll pick the first recipient this month.

“If you give and you give and you give - you get back so much more and it is true -I’m living it now.”

Calix says that advice came from her parents.

“They came during the Vietnam War and during the fall of Saigon with nothing in their pockets. My dad was I think his first job was picking mushrooms or something with that. and they grew a business on their own, they owned a convenience store, saved enough money to open that, and had it for 30 years we grew up in the store so we know the value of working and giving even when they had nothing they gave everything.”

What a legacy to pass down, imagine the ripple effect.