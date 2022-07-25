Wildlife and Fisheries department urging safe boating practices after fatal accidents

After a 21-year-old was killed in a boating accident on Lake Pontchartrain

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISIANA, USA — The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is urging boaters to pay attention on the water.

This comes after a 21-year-old Loranger man, Hunter Prevost, died while boating on Lake Pontchartrain this weekend. It's the second boating death in southeastern Louisiana this month under similar circumstances.

At the beginning of July, 17-year-old Madison Bradley of Slidell died near Blind River. According to Captain Len Yokum with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Prevost died between Tangipahoa River and Manchac.

“Got up on the front of the boat, on the bow, and ended up going overboard and was run over by the boat," Yokum said.

It's similar to what happened to Bradley, Yokum said.

She fell off the front of a boat and was struck by a propeller while authorities said someone under the influence was at the helm.

According to the Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries, 22 people have died while boating in Louisiana this year.

Eight of those were in the lower parishes, according to Yokum.

“Out of the eight, six of them were drowning where lifejackets definitely would have saved every one of those persons," Yokum said.

Besides wearing life jackets, the Department also is urging drivers to limit their alcohol consumption.

“The alcohol seems to be enhanced on the water," Yokum said.

The boat's driver, 22-year-old Lane Keenan was arrested for DWI, vehicular homicide and reckless operation of a vessel.

According to Yokum, he was one of five people on board during the time of Prevost's death.

The department also said lives could be saved by passengers sitting where they are supposed to.

“Stay in the designated seating areas instead of getting out in areas that are either not legal or not safe to be on," Yokum said.