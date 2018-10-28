Here are the winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn on October 27, 2018. The prize is one of the largest in U.S. history.

Here are the numbers:

8 - 12 - 13 - 19 - 27 Powerball: 4

Multiplier: 3

Before the drawing, the jackpot was announced to be $750 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million. No one has won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 11, when a man from Staten Island, New York, won $245.6 million.

Powerball's current estimated $750 million prize refers to the annuity option paid over 29 years. Most winners take the cash option, which would be $429 million.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.