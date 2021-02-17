3 Louisiana die from winter weather

One Louisiana man slipped on ice and fell into a swimming pool. Another man slipped and hit his head, and a woman was found dead on a driveway.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed three deaths related to winter weather this week.

The deaths include a 50-year-old man in Lafayette Parish who slipped on ice and hit his head, a 74-year-old woman in Lafayette Parish who was found in a neighbor’s driveway dead of exposure and a 77-year-old man in Calcasieu Parish who drowned after slipping on ice and falling in a swimming pool.

