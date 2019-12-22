NEW ORLEANS — Businesses in Algiers rallied together Saturday to help those among them who were most impacted by the lack of ferries services from downtown New Orleans.

On a rainy evening, a group of Algiers Point business owners spread the holiday cheer by caroling at multiple businesses in the area.

"We want to get everybody moving into Algiers Point. We want you guys to come," Algiers businesswoman Erin French said. "We're not isolated from the city. We're part of the city,"

This holiday season, French and other business leaders decided to work together, trying to recover from three months without a ferry.

"The ferry connects us to the city," French said. "Without the ferry, we are (totally disconnected). One small business has already closed shop, which was devastating to us."

Algiers Point business owners have seen their business slowdown because the ferry was out of service, businesswoman Hillary Hanning said. It's important to support Algiers Point businesses now, so they can make up for that loss.

The Algiers Ferry returned Dec. 8. It was out of service for over two months because the two new $10,000,000 ferries can not pass Coast Guard inspections.

Lab Mar Ferry services, the Regional Transit Authority's new ferry operators, provided a temporary vessel.

"That ferry is charming and lovely," Hanning said. "The crew with the new management system has been so great. They've been wonderful."

Beatrix Bell, who owns a gift shop in Algiers, considered closing her business because she didn't know if the ferry service would return, she said.

"Sales were down 85% in September, October, and the beginning of November," Bell said. "Thankfully, a lot of Westbank shoppers have been coming into my store. Things have gotten better in December, but I still have not seen tourists."

Business owners want a steady ferry service.

"Looking forward to seeing all of our visitors that we get from not just here but from across the river, from out of state, from other countries — we haven't seen them. We miss them— to get them back is great," Hanning said.

