Six weeks before Irvin Mayfield and Ronald Markham are scheduled to go on trial for allegedly using the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra to launder public library donations, the nonprofit orchestra they founded is celebrating a major chance to move on without them.

Grammy-winner Mayfield founded the NOJO in 2002 and his longtime business and musical partner, Markham, ran it before they both resigned in disgrace. Now, it’s been named as one of 27 New Orleans cultural nonprofits to receive Arts Innovation and Management grants from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s American Cities Initiative invited small and mid-sized cultural organizations in eight cities -- Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Baltimore; Denver; New Orleans; Pittsburgh; and Washington, D.C. – to apply for the grants, which provide management training and funding.

The winners were announced last week and will share $43 million in training, data collection and fundraising support.

“This program is aimed at helping some of the country's most exciting cultural organizations reach new audiences and expand their impact,” Bloomberg said in a statement.

The amount of money each organization gets depends on its own fundraising efforts. Sarah Bell, who took over as president of the NOJO in 2017 after Mayfield and Markham resigned, said her staff will receive two years of management training from the DeVos Institute of Arts Management under the grant.

“Being selected to participate in Bloomberg Philanthropies' AIM program is a wonderful step for our organization,” Bell said in a statement. "Receiving two years of training by DeVos Institute leaders and building closer relationships within the New Orleans arts community is an experience that will pay tremendous dividends, not only for NOJO but for all of the musicians and community groups that we serve in and around Central City.”

The NOJO operates the New Orleans Jazz Market in Central City, a $10 million music venue, community center and bar that opened in 2015, shortly before WWL-TV exposed more than $1 million in public library donations Mayfield and Markham funneled to the NOJO.

Markham told WWL-TV in May 2015 that the funds from the New Orleans Public Library Foundation, where he and Mayfield had served as the last two presidents of the board, were properly transferred to the NOJO to build the Jazz Market. But WWL-TV uncovered records showing some of the transfers were not properly reported, were questioned by board members and tens of thousands of dollars went to accounts Mayfield controlled and purchased a gold-plated trumpet and fancy junkets to New York City. Later, a federal grand jury indicted Mayfield and Markham on 23 counts that alleged all $1.3 million that was transferred went to NOJO operating expenses and to line their pockets – none for building the Jazz Market venue.

The scandal clearly hurt the Jazz Market, which lost its corporate sponsorship from Peoples Health and struggled to land big music events. The orchestra itself, which had traveled the world and won a 2010 Grammy with Mayfield at the helm, stopped performing altogether until about a year ago.

Some questioned if the nonprofit would be able to remain afloat and if the Jazz Market, a critical economic development project for the Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard corridor, would survive. But Bloomberg’s support is a significant sign the NOJO can reemerge regardless of how Mayfield and Markham fare in federal court.

Meanwhile, Markham has subpoenaed the Louisiana Legislative Auditor to produce work papers from an investigative audit of the NOJO, a report that could shed new light on how Mayfield and Markham used the library donations.

The auditor’s office is seeking to quash the subpoena, even though it already turned over the requested records to prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Markham’s attorney argued this week that the defense shouldn’t be treated any differently and should get the same records.

