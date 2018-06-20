Police are investigating after residents say shots rang out at a busy intersection in New Orleans East Wednesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a shooting was reported around 10:33 a.m. near the intersection of Read Boulevard and North I-10 Service Road. Officers found one person in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

NOPD on scene of a shooting at Read and I-10. Witness tells me she heard about eight shots. No word yet on the victim, who was rushed away in an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/vx21WfkRCn — Danny Monteverde (@DCMonteverde) June 20, 2018

Witnesses at the scene tell Eyewitness News that they heard eight gunshots.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

