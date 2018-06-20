Police are investigating after residents say shots rang out at a busy intersection in New Orleans East Wednesday morning.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, a shooting was reported around 10:33 a.m. near the intersection of Read Boulevard and North I-10 Service Road. Officers found one person in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Witnesses at the scene tell Eyewitness News that they heard eight gunshots.
The investigation into the shooting continues.
