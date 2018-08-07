Police arrested a woman for a fatal shooting in St. Claude.

The shooting occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 8 in the 1900 block of Port Street.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a woman inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Police say the woman was taken to an area hospital by EMS. She later died from her injuries. She was later identified as 36-year-old Jessica May-Orr.

On Tuesday, police arrested 51-year-old Kierston Johnson for one count of second-degree murder. According to police, Johnson and May-Orr were neighbors.

The investigation remains active, NOPD says.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

