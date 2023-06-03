Woman arrested, charged as witness to Georgia dad's death

WBRZ reported on Tuesday that Tabbetha Barner, 33, was arrested on Monday on prostitution charges as well as a charge for failure to seek assistance.

Example video title will go here for this video

BATON ROUGE, La. — A woman who police believe may have witnessed Nathan Millard's death was arrested on Monday.

WBRZ reported on Tuesday that Tabbetha Barner, 33, was arrested on Monday on prostitution charges as well as a charge for failure to seek assistance.

Millard, who was from Covington, Ga., went missing in February during a business trip to Baton Rouge. The 42-year-old was found dead by Baton Rouge police just under two weeks later.

Derrick Perkins, a drug dealer who is also facing charges related to Millard's death, claims Barner and another woman, Tiffany Guidry, were hired by Millard as prostitutes and were doing drugs with Millard before he died.

Perkins and Guidry reportedly rolled Millard's body in a rug after he died and dumped it near Scenic Highway.

A March autopsy found that Millard died from a combination of alcohol and drugs and that the Georgia man had no external injuries or trauma.