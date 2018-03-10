New Orleans police are investigating a brazen burglary in Lakeview during which a woman was bound and beaten inside her home.

Carlos Sanchez told WWL-TV, burglars kicked in his side door and rummaged through his home in the 500 block of Florida Boulevard.

He said the two men also tied up his wife as she napped in an upstairs bedroom when they broke in Tuesday between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

"They tied the feet," Sanchez said. "They tied the hands and put something in her mouth. They wrapped her in a blanket from the bed."

Sanchez claimed the burglars stole electronics, including his young daughter’s tablet, a large safe full of cash, important paperwork and a 9mm handgun.

He also said the burglars hit his wife, pulled her hair and dragged her down the stairs when she couldn't give them the combination to the safe.

"They walked through my house," Sanchez said. "They hurt my family. We have a fear because the people said, ‘We're going to come back and kill you if you call the police.’ ”

A neighbor called 911 when she saw the men leaving the house, stuffing the safe in the back of a car.

A Lakeview Crime Prevention District crime camera, mounted on a nearby home, captured a gray sedan, possibly a Honda Civic or Accord, flee the scene east on Florida Boulevard.

"What this tells us is that they went back toward the interstate, made a U-turn on this street right here and headed towards Canal Boulevard," LCPD President Brian Anderson said. "Obviously, knowing what direction they went and when it occurred, being able to corroborate that with the witness statements, I would believe would be helpful to the detective."

Police believe the burglars had prior knowledge of the home and the presence of the safe.

Sanchez said they might be the same guys who stole nearly $45,000 dollars worth of tools in an earlier burglary.

"I don't feel secure in here no more," Sanchez said. "They broke into my house. They broke into my privacy. My children, yesterday before they go to bed, they start crying because they don't feel safe."

Anderson maintains LCPD is working to make Lakeview a safer place.

"The crime that's occurring in Lakeview is not unique to Lakeview," Anderson said. "You certainly don't want to downplay what's happening. It's very scary. What we can do is try to get better."

Police released a brief description of the burglars: One is described as a tall, slim black man wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans. The other is a man with a gold hoodie pulled over his face. There may have also been a third suspect driving the car.

Paul Murphy can be reached at pmurphy@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL