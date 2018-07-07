NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a kidnapping attempt while a woman was jogging Friday morning in Gentilly.

It happened at Louisa Street and Dreaux Avenue just after 6 a.m., police said.

Police said the 48-year-old woman was jogging when a vehicle came up behind her. The driver reportedly asked the woman "How are you doing?," pointed a silver handgun at her and told her to get into the vehicle. The woman refused and police said the suspect took off.

Anyone with information about this attempted kidnapping is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

