Woman dies after arriving at hospital with gunshot wounds Wednesday: NOPD

As of 10:45 a.m., the New Orleans Police Department hasn't announced where the shooting took place or when it happened on Wednesday.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman died at a New Orleans hospital after arriving there with at least one gunshot wound, a police spokesperson said on Twitter.

Arriving at the hospital in a car rather than an ambulance, the victim was female, but police didn't say how old she was.

As of 10:45 a.m., the New Orleans Police Department hasn't announced where the shooting took place or when it happened on Wednesday.

WWLTV.com learned about the killing at 10:40 a.m. when members of NOPD's Public Affairs Division sent the Tweet, but police didn't share many details.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

#NOPD investigating homicide that occurred at a yet-to-be-determined location. Initial reports show a female victim with a gunshot wound(s) arriving via private conveyance to a local hospital. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. #NOPDAlert pic.twitter.com/EmauR9Kcdd — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 23, 2020

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.