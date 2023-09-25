Woman killed in fatal single-vehicle crash near UMC, NOPD reports

“At about 9:03 p.m., NOPD First District officers responded to a call of a vehicle crash at the location. Upon arrival and through further investigation, it was determined that an adult female driving a Ford four-door sedan was traveling eastbound on Bienville Street just past North Galvez Street when the vehicle crossed the raised neutral ground into the westbound lanes of traffic and struck a tree. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was declared deceased on scene,” an NOPD report says.