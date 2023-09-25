Woman killed in fatal single-vehicle crash near UMC, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday that claimed the life of a woman.
It happened in the 2100 block of Bienville Street near the University Medical Center.
“At about 9:03 p.m., NOPD First District officers responded to a call of a vehicle crash at the location. Upon arrival and through further investigation, it was determined that an adult female driving a Ford four-door sedan was traveling eastbound on Bienville Street just past North Galvez Street when the vehicle crossed the raised neutral ground into the westbound lanes of traffic and struck a tree. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was declared deceased on scene,” an NOPD report says.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact Traffic Fatality Investigator Richard Chambers at 504-658-6205.
