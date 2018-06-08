NEW ORLEANS - A woman is missing and a man has been rescued after an abandoned sailboat was spotted on Lake Pontchartrain Sunday Night.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the 34-foot sailboat Good Humor was spotted around 5:47 p.m. near the Lakefront Airport and University of New Orleans Campus. A dog and cellphones were aboard.

Coast Guard crews and other agencies searched through the night and found 43-year-old Michael Lee Farley around 7:03 a.m. Monday about a mile north of Lakeshore Drive. Farley is reportedly in good condition and is being interviewed by New Orleans police.

Crews are still searching for 32-year-old Sadie Thibodeaux.

Police say the Farley and Thibodeaux were boating on the lake when "for reasons unknown" entered the water.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard New Orleans Sector at 504-365-2200 or NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.

