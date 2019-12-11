WESTWEGO, La. — A woman in Westwego was almost scammed out of $400. It's all because of a scam that is increasing all around the country right now, according to the Better Business Bureau of Southeast Louisiana.

"Am I on what the suckers list or something? Everyone calling me with all these scams," the woman who did not want to be identified said.

The scam artists told her she won big with a new car plus thousands of dollars weekly for life.

"I was going to get this red Mercedes and all this cash money and going to get $250,000 a week for life," the woman said. "All that sounds good, but I knew that had to be a scam. Who is going to give me that kind of money?"

The woman got several calls from an impostor claiming they're with the Publishers Clearing House. To get the prize, they told her she would have to send them $400 to process it.

"I don't have $400," she told them to which they replied, "Oh don't worry, we'll send you a check for $600."

A couple of days later, a check for $600 came to her home with her name on it. She even took it to the bank and was getting ready to deposit it, but first asked the bank to check the account the check came from.

"I said check and see if she had any money in the bank," she said. "They check and see a zero account."

ALSO: Telecom vendor say it's to blame for weird overnight text messages

That's when she decided to call Cynthia Albert with the Better Business Bureau of Southeast Louisiana.

"I have seen her on TV and I called," she said.

"She changed her mind about it thank goodness because she would have lost her money," Albert said.

Albert has been getting more and more calls about scam artists pretending to be with the Publishers Clearing House.

"We're getting them on a daily basis, I can tell you that," Albert said.

Publishers Clearing House warns of these scams too. Their website claims winning is always free and you'll never have to pay to claim a prize. Scammers will go as far as to send you checks that may even fool your bank. Their website goes on to warn consumers: don't deposit it. It's fake.

ALSO: This scam is costing you $600 per year in Louisiana

"When they called me back I said 'you are a scammer, and I'm not sending you no money. Do not bring me any, and do not mail me (anything),'" the woman said.

"Just hang-up on them. That's the best thing to do," Albert advised.

This woman who shared her story saved her self from losing hundreds and she hopes her warning will save you too.

"I'm not going for your scam," she said.

ALSO: Airbnb to verify all 7 million properties to improve trust

Albert believes these scams are likely increasing right now because the real Publishers Clearing House is getting ready to pick a winner for its sweepstakes at the end of the year.

If you wonder if you're being scammed, call the BBB or the Publishers Clearing House directly.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.