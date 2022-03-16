x
Woman robbed by man who helped after her vehicle broke down on interstate

It happened on Sunday, on I-510 North at Lake Forest Boulevard.
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened after the victim's vehicle broke down.

It happened on Sunday, on I-510 North at Lake Forest Boulevard.  Police say the female victim's vehicle stalled, and the male suspect stopped to offer assistance.  After fixing the vehicle, the suspect reportedly robbed the victim at gunpoint.  

The victim complied and handed over her jewelry.

No further information was available, including if an arrest has been made in connection with this case. 

