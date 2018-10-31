NEW ORLEANS - "I'll go to a protest. I'll speak up. But, tell me the truth upfront."

A woman who asked Eyewitness New to conceal her identity wanted to come forward with what she believes was an offer to participate in a paid acting role for a New Orleans City Council meeting.

The woman works as a background actress. Last October the woman received a notice for a job by a man named Garrett.

"I said, okay, I'll bite," the actress said.

He apparently told the actress he was looking for people to sit in on a city council to decide on a proposal for an additional turbine on a local power plant.

The note went on to say that the council already supports it and that it's mostly just to show that citizens don't have a problem with it.

"We just need a few people to fill in an audience. That was the basic premise," she said.

She submitted her resume. The offer also offered her free pizza and a round of drinks when it's over where she will be paid $60 in cash for a non-speaking role.

"We mostly need non-speakers..." the note reads. "You'll be allowed to play on your phone (on silent) if you want."

The actress immediately questioned the opportunity.

"When it came up that they were trying to stuff a council chamber, I declined! I didn't want to be in any part of that," she said.

It's not until she watched WWL-TV's broadcast about the latest finding about the Entergy paid actor controversy that she put two and two together.

"I said 'No no. There's a connection."

Though the non-disclosure agreement and the solicitor never mentioned Entergy, a newly released independent report states the Hawthorn Group used a subcontractor named Crowds on Demand to hire 60 actors to attend the public meeting on October 16.

The woman received her offer less than a week before that same meeting.

The report also shows former Entergy CEO Charles Rice exchanging text messages with other officials about getting paid actors to attend public meetings.

Entergy issued a statement saying they are looking at the report and believe several key facts show that their company didn't know about the payments.

"Poor sweet baby, you're lying through your teeth! Lying and denying. I mean, it seems to be the thing now," the actress said.

