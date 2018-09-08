NEW ORLEANS -- In a new court filing, a woman says she was offered $25,000 to keep quiet about alleged harassment at the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club by its former president.

In documents filed Wednesday, the woman says she was offered $10,000, then $15,000 by another Zulu member on behalf of then-president Naaman Stewart to keep her from reporting the incident to the New Orleans Police Department.

Stewart was suspended July 18, weeks after he was accused in a lawsuit of making sexual advances toward a former club employee, sources said. While he is banned from attending any Zulu event, his status as King Zulu 2019 is tied to what the internal investigation finds.

MORE: Zulu president promises thorough investigation into claims against king-elect

The alleged victim claims that “she was tossed around hitting the walls hard in the restroom trying to brace herself and escape the vicious contact of Naaman Stewart.”

The lawsuit says the alleged victim recorded audio of that night.

The alleged victim also claimed that she was fired after she reported the encounter to the club’s leadership. She filed a civil lawsuit against Stewart and Zulu on June 29.

Stewart has since asked a judge to toss out the lawsuit, arguing that the allegations were more than a year old. “A plaintiff only has a limited time to file suit in Louisiana,” WWL-TV legal analyst Pauline Hardin said.

Stewart’s motion notes that the alleged harassment happened in 2015, three years before the lawsuit was filed.

© 2018 WWL