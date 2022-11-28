Woman shot dead in a parking lot near UMC hospital, police say

Police say the woman was found lying next to a vehicle in the parking lot.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in a parking lot not far from University Medical Center that left a woman dead.

It happened early Monday morning at the corner of S. Rocheblave and Canal Streets police say.

“Upon arrival, officers located a 40-year-old black female victim lying next to a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound,” the NOPD report says.

EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim's name once an autopsy is completed and the family is notified.

Homicide Detective Jameson Diesburg is leading the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.